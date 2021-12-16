T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) VP Sells $1,431,273.76 in Stock

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $193.69 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.54 and a 1-year high of $224.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.86.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.55%.

TROW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $166.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Amundi purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,862,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,760,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,690,129,000 after purchasing an additional 436,234 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 842,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $169,692,000 after purchasing an additional 422,279 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,479,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $292,892,000 after purchasing an additional 365,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 297.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 453,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,875,000 after purchasing an additional 339,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

