TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) Trading Down 2.1%

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) fell 2.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.26. 125,776 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 183,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average of $2.86.

Get TAAT Global Alternatives alerts:

TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter. TAAT Global Alternatives had a negative net margin of 1,356.50% and a negative return on equity of 195.44%.

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc is an early-stage life sciences company. It focuses on hemp and the association with health and fitness. Its product portfolio includes Hemp cigarettes. The company was founded on June 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for TAAT Global Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAAT Global Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.