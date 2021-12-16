Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Rating Reiterated by Roth Capital

Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Roth Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
TRX stock opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. Tanzanian Gold has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $1.91. The stock has a market cap of $93.47 million, a P/E ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 0.84.
Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
Tanzanian Gold Company Profile
Tanzanian Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. The firm also engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in Tanzania. Its projects include Buckreef Gold Mine Re-Development, Itetemia and Kigosi. The company was founded on July 5, 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
