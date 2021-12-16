Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Rating Reiterated by Roth Capital

Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Roth Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

TRX stock opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. Tanzanian Gold has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $1.91. The stock has a market cap of $93.47 million, a P/E ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 0.84.

Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its stake in Tanzanian Gold by 10.0% during the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 274,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tanzanian Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tanzanian Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Tanzanian Gold Company Profile

Tanzanian Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. The firm also engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in Tanzania. Its projects include Buckreef Gold Mine Re-Development, Itetemia and Kigosi. The company was founded on July 5, 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

