Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) PT Raised to $69.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price target increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI raised Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

Shares of TRGP traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,285. Targa Resources has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $58.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 2.90.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP G Clark White sold 23,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,376,014.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $142,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,896 shares of company stock worth $2,868,130. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 10.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Targa Resources by 68.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC increased its stake in Targa Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 32,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Targa Resources by 1.7% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Targa Resources by 3.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

