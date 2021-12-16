Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,423 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $6,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGT. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Target by 48.1% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,430,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,419 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,794,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,686 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $278,695,000. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,262,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Target by 149.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 808,507 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $164,810,000 after purchasing an additional 484,800 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TGT opened at $235.28 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $166.82 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $112.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $248.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.55.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

Target announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.41.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,359 shares of company stock worth $9,177,700 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

