Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.36. Taylor Devices shares last traded at $10.36, with a volume of 1,799 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Taylor Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

The stock has a market cap of $36.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.23.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 2.62%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taylor Devices stock. Oppenheimer & Close LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) by 146.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,855 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC owned 1.83% of Taylor Devices worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.49% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Devices Company Profile (NASDAQ:TAYD)

Taylor Devices, Inc design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices. Its products include metal bellows dampers, fluid viscous dampers, landing & arresting gear, pumpkin mounts, isolation systems, custom applications, crane buffers, shock absorbers, liquid die springs, lock up devices, and machined springs.

