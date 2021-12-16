TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) Short Interest Up 309.1% in November

TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 309.1% from the November 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

TCV Acquisition stock opened at $9.82 on Thursday. TCV Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87.

Get TCV Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCVA. III Capital Management bought a new position in TCV Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in TCV Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,982,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TCV Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in TCV Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,487,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in TCV Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $8,424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

TCV Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for TCV Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCV Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.