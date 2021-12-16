TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) Short Interest Update

TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 309.1% from the November 15th total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 100,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. III Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition during the second quarter worth $49,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition during the second quarter worth $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition during the second quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of TCV Acquisition by 5.1% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 210,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 10,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

TCV Acquisition stock opened at $9.82 on Thursday. TCV Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87.

TCV Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

