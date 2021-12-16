TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TDK Corp. has a portfolio of technologies originally developed for its businesses involving electronic materials, components and devices, semiconductor, recording media and data storage devices. Its technical leadership includes materials research and development for dielectric, organic and semiconductor materials, process technologies for thick and thin film, metal, semiconductors and integration technologies. TDK technologies can be found in multimedia, video, television, personal computers, mobile communications, and semiconductors. (PRESS RELEASE) “

TDK stock opened at $40.54 on Wednesday. TDK has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $58.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.32. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.29.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TDK had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that TDK will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

About TDK

TDK Corp. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of electronic components. It operates through the following business segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products and Others. The Passive Components segment offers ceramic capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, film capacitors, inductive devices, high-frequency components, piezoelectric material components, circuit protection devices, and sensors.

