Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from Tekla World Healthcare Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

NYSE:THW opened at $16.21 on Thursday. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $17.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.59.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tekla World Healthcare Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 898,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,774 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Tekla World Healthcare Fund were worth $14,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry. Its objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investment companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities and debt securities.

