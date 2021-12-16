Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TIAIY opened at $4.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.69. Telecom Italia has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $6.08.

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

