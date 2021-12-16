Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TIAIY opened at $4.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.69. Telecom Italia has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $6.08.
About Telecom Italia
