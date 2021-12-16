Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Shares Gap Up to $4.15

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.15, but opened at $4.25. Telefónica shares last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 37,854 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut shares of Telefónica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.40 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average is $4.65. The company has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 2.00, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.78.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telefónica had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Telefónica, S.A. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.1657 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Telefónica by 7.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,683,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,712,000 after purchasing an additional 414,350 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Telefónica by 10.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,086,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,958,000 after purchasing an additional 496,651 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Telefónica by 9.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,980,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,747,000 after purchasing an additional 335,281 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Telefónica by 1.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,756,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,274,000 after purchasing an additional 27,183 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Telefónica by 6,738.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,476,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

