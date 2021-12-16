Telemus Capital LLC Buys New Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,523 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,838,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,843,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of First Solar by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,037,923 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $93,942,000 after purchasing an additional 566,179 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Solar by 150.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $73,785,000 after purchasing an additional 489,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,797,000. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $95.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.70. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.26. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.71 and a fifty-two week high of $123.13.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.10 million. First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business’s revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $57,204.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $117,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,523 shares of company stock valued at $376,014. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on First Solar from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Guggenheim lowered First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on First Solar in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.15.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

