Telemus Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,898 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ET. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth $4,660,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 0.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 91.7% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 71,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 33,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.1% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 182,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Matthew S. Ramsey purchased 33,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $250,029.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.18 per share, with a total value of $403,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 16,334,367 shares of company stock valued at $121,767,154. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ET opened at $8.36 on Thursday. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.67. The company has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.31.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.89%.

ET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

