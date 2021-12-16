Telemus Capital LLC Has $167,000 Stock Position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,833 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

PSLV opened at $7.66 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $11.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day moving average is $8.58.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.