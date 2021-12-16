Telemus Capital LLC Takes $272,000 Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,414,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,421,000 after acquiring an additional 735,828 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Citigroup by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,491,000 after acquiring an additional 752,313 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 35.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,657,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896,247 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 0.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,027,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,941,000 after acquiring an additional 77,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Citigroup by 5.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,103,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,788,000 after acquiring an additional 689,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $60.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.81. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.40 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The stock has a market cap of $122.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.82.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.65.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

