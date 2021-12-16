Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 340.0% from the November 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 226,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TELNY shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TELNY opened at $14.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.51. Telenor ASA has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $18.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day moving average is $16.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 7.27%. Equities research analysts predict that Telenor ASA will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

