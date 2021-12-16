TENT (TENT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $136,687.00

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded down 16% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 16th. TENT has a market capitalization of $596,271.45 and approximately $136,687.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TENT coin can currently be bought for $0.0154 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, TENT has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $159.03 or 0.00329968 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.88 or 0.00145001 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00088154 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000129 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003256 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000828 BTC.

About TENT

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official website is tent.app . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

