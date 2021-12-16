Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Morgan Stanley

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

TMX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terminix Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Terminix Global from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded Terminix Global from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Terminix Global from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.40.

Get Terminix Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TMX opened at $42.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.73. Terminix Global has a 1 year low of $36.30 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $530.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.73 million. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 30.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Terminix Global will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMX. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Terminix Global by 15.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Terminix Global by 1,417.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Terminix Global by 5.0% in the second quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 133,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Terminix Global by 12.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Terminix Global by 3.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 601,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,681,000 after purchasing an additional 18,809 shares during the period.

Terminix Global Company Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Terminix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terminix Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.