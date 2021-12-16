Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Acquires 68 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,433 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Shopify makes up 1.6% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

SHOP traded down $3.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,364.64. The stock had a trading volume of 35,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,274. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,494.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,469.00. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,005.14 and a 1 year high of $1,762.92. The stock has a market cap of $170.26 billion, a PE ratio of 52.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,650.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities started coverage on Shopify in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,648.50.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

