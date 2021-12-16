Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,983 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 1,300.0% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $785,960,000 after buying an additional 13,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Intel by 407.5% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,628,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $484,408,000 after buying an additional 6,928,482 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Intel by 5.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,897,593,000 after buying an additional 5,214,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $141,644,000. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTC traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $51.14. 521,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,884,279. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $45.24 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.