Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Has $535,000 Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.2% in the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 7,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.4% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.8% in the second quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.69.

Shares of ABBV traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $132.24. 91,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,829,136. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.59 and its 200 day moving average is $114.49. The stock has a market cap of $233.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.55 and a 1-year high of $130.78.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 123.81%.

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $812,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,752 shares of company stock valued at $34,342,687 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.