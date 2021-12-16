Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Takes Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 467.4% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 325.4% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 168.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.50.

NYSE GD traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $207.88. 5,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,889. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $144.50 and a 1-year high of $210.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $58.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 40.86%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Featured Article: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.