Tether Gold Market Capitalization Achieves $188.18 Million (XAUT)

Tether Gold (CURRENCY:XAUT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One Tether Gold coin can currently be bought for $1,782.84 or 0.03638527 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Tether Gold has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Tether Gold has a market cap of $188.18 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00040700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.80 or 0.00207769 BTC.

Tether Gold Coin Profile

XAUT is a coin. It was first traded on January 8th, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 105,549 coins. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tethergold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tether Gold is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar. The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held. “

Tether Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

