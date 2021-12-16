Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Stock Holdings Raised by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,700 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,322,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,404,000 after purchasing an additional 104,580 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,881,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,951,000 after purchasing an additional 72,580 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,429,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,736,000 after buying an additional 690,845 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,023.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,691,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,389,000 after buying an additional 1,540,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,551,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,479,000 after buying an additional 686,470 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

In related news, Director James H. Browning purchased 1,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.56 per share, with a total value of $59,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 16,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $1,013,402.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 31,697 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,577. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TCBI shares. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $60.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.49 and a 200-day moving average of $62.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.82. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.27 and a twelve month high of $93.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.90 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.