Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.95 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) will announce earnings per share of $1.95 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.87. Texas Instruments posted earnings per share of $1.80 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full-year earnings of $7.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.86 to $7.99. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.92 to $8.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Longbow Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.74.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $5.20 on Thursday, hitting $188.24. 5,447,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,254,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $159.56 and a one year high of $202.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.9% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 34,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 57,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,406,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.0% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 27,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

