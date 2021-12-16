Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,665 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,111 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 0.7% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $56,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,452,463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $20,203,185,000 after acquiring an additional 291,660 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,530,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,831,807,000 after acquiring an additional 838,941 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,110,522 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,033,290,000 after purchasing an additional 679,484 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,579,497 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,836,011,000 after purchasing an additional 354,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after purchasing an additional 768,188 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $494.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $465.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $320.35 and a 1-year high of $495.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $447.97 and a 200-day moving average of $423.30.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,813,250 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $490.83.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

