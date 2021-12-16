Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 391,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,596 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $29,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $2,211,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

NYSE MRK opened at $75.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $190.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.66. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 91.87%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

