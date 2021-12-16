Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,288,816 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 88.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,288,816 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in General Electric were worth $17,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,267,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in General Electric by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 140,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $943,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 557,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after purchasing an additional 32,051 shares during the period.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $92.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.69. The company has a market cap of $101.53 billion, a PE ratio of -177.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a 52 week low of $82.88 and a 52 week high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.63.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

