Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 14,468 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,382 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 14,468 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $19,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,623,693,000 after buying an additional 5,757,675 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $341,365,000. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,046,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,207,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,196 shares during the period. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,850,000. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $18,582,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $6,153,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 505,826 shares of company stock worth $72,649,321 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $144.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $164.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.76.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The business’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.25.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

