Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,634 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Accenture were worth $31,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $836,581,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Accenture by 9.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,619,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,098 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,630,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,025,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Accenture by 24.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,120,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $630,085,000 after purchasing an additional 418,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total transaction of $640,576.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.59.

Accenture stock opened at $403.60 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $241.73 and a 52-week high of $381.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $358.72 and a 200-day moving average of $330.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 42.40%.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

