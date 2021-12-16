TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Director Sells $50,624.00 in Stock

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Director Ashley H. Williams sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $50,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of TFSL stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,426. TFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $17.21 and a 52-week high of $22.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.04 and a beta of 0.41.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $66.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.282 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 389.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its position in TFS Financial by 1,385.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TFS Financial during the third quarter valued at $51,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in TFS Financial by 90.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in TFS Financial by 37.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TFS Financial during the second quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

