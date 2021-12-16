The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 157,822 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,997 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $8,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BK has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

NYSE BK opened at $56.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $39.46 and a 52-week high of $60.52.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 34.61%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

