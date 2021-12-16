The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Sold by Eukles Asset Management

Eukles Asset Management trimmed its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Boston Beer by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,343,000 after purchasing an additional 200,086 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 875,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Boston Beer by 12.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,696,000 after buying an additional 41,958 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Boston Beer by 42.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,500,000 after buying an additional 90,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Boston Beer by 3.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 211,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,907,000 after buying an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SAM shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $530.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Beer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $990.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $564.00 to $492.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $782.40.

In other Boston Beer news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 843 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total transaction of $10,234,687.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $524.93 on Thursday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $435.12 and a 52-week high of $1,349.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 66.53 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $493.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $666.23.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by ($6.47). The firm had revenue of $561.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.90 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

