The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,793 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,044,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,376,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,653 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,187,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670,450 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,044,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,311 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,322,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,692,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,694 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.4% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 17,183,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,099,000 after acquiring an additional 719,694 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab stock traded up $2.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,825,580. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.72 and its 200 day moving average is $75.10. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $84.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 30.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $980,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $2,343,002.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,190,330 shares of company stock valued at $96,454,888 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on SCHW. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

