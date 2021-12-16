The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Analysts forecast that The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) will announce $1.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clorox’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.68 billion. Clorox posted sales of $1.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Clorox will report full year sales of $7.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.12 billion to $7.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.37 billion to $7.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Clorox.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $171.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Argus downgraded Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.50.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Clorox in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 73.1% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Clorox in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 6,150.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $176.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Clorox has a one year low of $156.23 and a one year high of $231.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.10%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

