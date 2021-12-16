The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 73.1% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at $65,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $176.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.28. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $156.23 and a 1 year high of $231.11.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 134.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLX. Barclays dropped their price objective on Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus lowered Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.50.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

