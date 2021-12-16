The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) Short Interest Down 50.9% in November

The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a decline of 50.9% from the November 15th total of 96,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 441,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLWPF traded up $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,593. Flowr has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.12.

Flowr Company Profile

The Flowr Corporation cultivates, produces, and sells cannabis in Canada. It also has operations in Canada, Europe, and Australia. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

