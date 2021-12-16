The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.93. The GDL Fund shares last traded at $8.82, with a volume of 11,942 shares.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

In other The GDL Fund news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 7,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $66,440.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 3,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $32,283.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The GDL Fund in the third quarter valued at about $1,826,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The GDL Fund by 172.6% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 279,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 176,874 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in shares of The GDL Fund by 2.7% in the second quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,837,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,665,000 after purchasing an additional 47,451 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The GDL Fund by 17.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 29,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The GDL Fund by 63.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter.

About The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL)

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

