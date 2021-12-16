The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays cut Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Northland Securities cut Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Everbridge from $200.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Everbridge from $125.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.77.

Get Everbridge alerts:

EVBG opened at $67.19 on Thursday. Everbridge has a one year low of $57.58 and a one year high of $178.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.43 and its 200-day moving average is $138.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 0.77.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.01, for a total transaction of $196,862.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Alexander Meredith sold 24,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total value of $3,517,784.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,439 shares of company stock worth $9,025,483 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Everbridge during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 2,757.1% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Everbridge during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Everbridge during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.