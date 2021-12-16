The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a market perform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.54.

Paycor HCM stock opened at $29.33 on Monday. Paycor HCM has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $39.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.37.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $92.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.54 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Paycor HCM will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott David Miller acquired 2,500 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $72,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Pride sold 11,945,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $367,906,277.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth about $35,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

