The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XM. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.89.

Shares of NYSE XM opened at $31.60 on Monday. Qualtrics International has a twelve month low of $29.36 and a twelve month high of $57.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion and a PE ratio of -20.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $271.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.18 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qualtrics International will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 308,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $9,881,422.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $84,477.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 786,107 shares of company stock valued at $25,414,450 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Qualtrics International in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

