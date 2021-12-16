The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR)

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Aurora Innovation from $13.00 to $14.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of AUR traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,391,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,081. Aurora Innovation has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $17.77.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Aurora Innovation Inc

