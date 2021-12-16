The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target to $44.00

Toast (NYSE:TOST) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $59.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TOST. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Toast from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Toast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.22.

Shares of TOST opened at $33.43 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.87. Toast has a 12-month low of $30.85 and a 12-month high of $69.93.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $486.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.95 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Toast will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology purchased 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TOST. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $549,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

