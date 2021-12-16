The Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.19

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.19 and traded as low as $14.66. The Mexico Fund shares last traded at $14.78, with a volume of 5,447 shares changing hands.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.19.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th.
The Mexico Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MXF)
The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo MÃ©xico, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.
