The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MOS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 149.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in Mosaic by 968.1% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Mosaic during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 85.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 25.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $1,259,064,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $36.38 on Thursday. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $21.40 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.40%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. HSBC raised shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

