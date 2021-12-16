The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Short Interest Down 45.6% in November

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decline of 45.6% from the November 15th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in The New America High Income Fund by 0.5% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 219,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in The New America High Income Fund by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The New America High Income Fund by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in The New America High Income Fund by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in The New America High Income Fund by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 100,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

Get The New America High Income Fund alerts:

The New America High Income Fund stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.25. 54,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,873. The New America High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $10.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.68.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 6.55%.

About The New America High Income Fund

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for The New America High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New America High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.