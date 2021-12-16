The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) Announces — Dividend of $2.28

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) declared a — dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 2.2808 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from The New Ireland Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.11.

The New Ireland Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 73.9% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:IRL traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.65. 15,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,064. The New Ireland Fund has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $13.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.63.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. The Fund objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment in equity securities of Irish companies. The company was founded on December 14, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

