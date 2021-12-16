The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 18.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 189.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,396,000 after acquiring an additional 18,064 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $533,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 47,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,234,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $760,000. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.08.

PNC stock opened at $198.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $141.60 and a one year high of $217.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.00.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.20%.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,743,860 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

