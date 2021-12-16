The Progressive Co. Declares Annual Dividend of $1.50 (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) announced an annual dividend on Friday, December 10th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th.
Progressive has decreased its dividend payment by 41.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Progressive has a dividend payout ratio of 8.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Progressive to earn $4.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.6%.
PGR opened at $101.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.99. The company has a market cap of $59.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.48. Progressive has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $107.58.
In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $4,167,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,116,490. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
PGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Progressive from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.15.
About Progressive
Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.
Recommended Story: Trading on Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.