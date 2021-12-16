The Progressive Co. Declares Annual Dividend of $1.50 (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) announced an annual dividend on Friday, December 10th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th.

Progressive has decreased its dividend payment by 41.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Progressive has a dividend payout ratio of 8.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Progressive to earn $4.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.6%.

PGR opened at $101.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.99. The company has a market cap of $59.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.48. Progressive has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $107.58.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Progressive will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $4,167,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,116,490. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Progressive from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.15.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

